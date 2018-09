Sept 17 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Monday as shares of cannabis producers gained and lifted the healthcare sector after a report that Coca-Cola was planning to make marijuana-infused beverages.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 46.69 points, or 0.29 percent, at 16,060.18. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)