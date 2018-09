Sept 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Tuesday as energy stocks gained tracking oil prices, which rose on signs that OPEC would not be prepared to raise output to address shrinking supplies.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 11.13 points, or 0.07 percent, at 16,093.44. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)