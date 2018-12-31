Market News
December 31, 2018 / 9:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises but posts 11 pct yearly loss

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 31 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 100.86 points, or 0.71 percent, to 14,322.86. * For the year, the TSX fell 11.6 percent. * Leading the index on Monday were Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd, up 6.6 percent, Semafo Inc, up 6.5 percent, and Baytex Energy Corp, higher by 6.2 percent. * Lagging shares were Aphria Inc, down 7.9 percent, Aurora Cannabis Inc, down 4.8 percent, and MTY Food Group Inc, lower by 1.8 percent. * On the TSX 206 issues rose and 31 fell as a 6.6-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were two new highs and two new lows, with total volume of 171.3 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Barrick Gold Corp, Aphria Inc and Aurora Cannabis Inc . * The TSX’s energy group rose 1.40 points, or 1.03 percent, while the financials sector climbed 1.07 points, or 0.4 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.13 percent, or $0.51, to $45.84 a barrel. Brent crude rose 1.77 percent, or $0.94, to $54.15. (Reporting by April Joyner)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below