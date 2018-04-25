FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2018 / 9:24 PM / in 37 minutes

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by energy as oil prices climb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details throughout; updates prices to close)

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, April 25 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday as higher oil prices boosted energy shares, offsetting investor worries about higher bond yields.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 32.75 points, or 0.21 percent, at 15,509.75.

* Some investors have worried about the prospect of higher global borrowing costs after the U.S. 10-year Treasury note yield reached 3 percent on Tuesday for the first time in four years.

* The energy group rose 1.5 percent on Wednesday as oil prices climbed.

* U.S. crude oil futures settled 0.5 percent higher at $68.05 a barrel as investors shrugged off data showing rising domestic fuel inventories and production. Oil is one of Canada’s major exports.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Baytex Energy Co, which rose 7.6 percent, while the largest decliner was Aurora Cannabis, down 5.3 percent.

* Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Cenovus Energy, up 5.0 percent to C$12.80; Baytex Energy and Katanga Mining, down 16.1 percent to C$0.94.

* Cenovus expects Canada’s railways to be able to carry more oil in the second half of this year, easing transport bottlenecks and allowing it to stick to previous annual forecasts.

* Gains for railroad shares helped boost industrials, which ended up 0.9 percent.

* Five of the index’s 10 main groups rose.

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5 percent.

* Gold futures fell 0.7 percent to $1,322.0 an ounce.

* The TSX posted seven new 52-week highs and seven new lows. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
