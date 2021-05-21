CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on energy stocks, retail sales boost

May 21 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday, drawing support from energy stocks that tracked a rise in crude oil prices as economic reopening raised summer demand hopes, while a rise in retail sales also lifted sentiment.

* The energy sector climbed 1.3% as U.S. crude prices rose 2.5%, while Brent crude added 2.0%.

* At 9:42 a.m. ET (13:42 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 39.06 points, or 0.2%, at 19,582.01.

* Retail sales rose 3.6% in March from February to C$57.61 billion ($48.01 billion), largely on higher sales in building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers, as well as clothing and clothing accessories stores, Statistics Canada said.

* The Canadian dollar rose against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as investor worries about U.S. inflation receded, with the loonie moving closer to a six-year high notched earlier in the week.

* The financials sector gained 0.4%. The industrials sector remain unchanged.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.4% as gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,873.7 an ounce.

* On the TSX, 138 issues were higher, while 86 issues declined for a 1.60-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 22.16 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Village Farms International, which jumped 6.5% after announcing normal course issuer bid for common shares.

* Lightspeed Pos Inc was the second-largest percentage gainer, rising 3.1% after Scotiabank raised target price to $81 from $76.

* Canfor Corp fell 2.7%, the most on the TSX. The second-biggest decliner was AcuityAds Holdings Inc, down 2.4%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial, Sun Life Financial and Trevali Mining Corp.

* The TSX posted 11 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 50 new 52-week highs and 6 new lows, with total volume of 36.84 million shares. (Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)