CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on gains in energy firms amid firm oil price

TORONTO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday, helped by gains for energy companies as oil prices rose.

* At 10:27 a.m. EST (15:27 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 51.43 points, or 0.33 percent, to 15,559.6.

* The energy group gained 0.8 percent, with Pembina Pipeline Corp climbing 5.2 percent to C$43.10 after reporting quarterly earnings late on Thursday.

* U.S. crude prices were up 0.8 percent at $63.25 a barrel.

* Royal Bank of Canada, Canada’s biggest lender by market value, reported earnings per share, excluding one-off items, of C$2.05 for the quarter through Jan. 31. Analysts had on average forecast earnings of C$1.99 per share.

* Its shares fell 0.4 percent

* The overall financials group, which accounts for more than one-third of the weight of the TSX, rose 0.3 percent.

* All of the TSX’s 10 main groups were higher, while the index posted 6 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Winpak Ltd , which rose 8.4 percent, while the largest decliner was Maxar Technologies Ltd, down 9.7 percent, after it reported earnings after the bell on Thursday that missed estimates.

* Canada’s annual inflation rate cooled in January from a year earlier as consumers paid less for gasoline and vehicles, but firmer underlying prices were seen keeping the Bank of Canada on track to raise interest rates again later this year. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)