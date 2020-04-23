CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on oil boost, hopes of lockdown easing

April 23 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices recovered on hopes of production cuts, while some provinces prepared to ease shutdowns imposed to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

* At 09:43 a.m. ET (13:43 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 107.28 points, or 0.75%, at 14,395.44.

* The energy sector climbed 3% as U.S. crude prices were up 20.6% a barrel, while Brent crude added 8.4%.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Frontera Energy Corp, which jumped 9.7%, and Vermilion Energy , which rose 9.4%, aided also by a price target raise by National Bank of Canada.

* Some Canadian provinces, such as Quebec and Saskatchewan, prepared to start lifting shutdowns in the coming weeks as data showed Canada’s death toll from the coronavirus rose by less than 10% for the third day in a row on Wednesday.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 3.1% as gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,735.6 an ounce.

* The financials sector gained 0.2%, while the industrials sector rose 0.5%.

* On the TSX, 169 issues were higher, while 57 issues declined for a 2.96-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 25.27 million shares traded.

* Gildan Activewear fell 1.9%, the most on the TSX, after a price target cut by Canaccord Genuity. The second biggest decliner was SmartCentres REIT, down 1.7%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cenovus Energy and StageZero Life Sciences Inc.

* The TSX posted 10 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 26 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 52.21 million shares. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)