CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on trade hopes, energy stocks lead gainers

(Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday as energy stocks tracked higher oil prices, while U.S.-China talks scheduled for October raised hopes that the trade war will de-escalate before it further damages major economies.

* At 9:35 a.m. ET (13:35 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 56.3 points, or 0.34%, at 16,505.14.

* China’s Commerce Ministry said Beijing and Washington have agreed to hold high-level trade talks in early October in Washington.

* Seven of the index’s 11 major sectors rose, led by the 1.2% climb in the energy sector.

* U.S. crude prices were up 0.9% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.9%.

* The financials sector gained 0.6%, while the industrials sector rose 0.8%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.2% as gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,540.4 an ounce.

* On the TSX, 161 issues were higher, while 66 issues declined for a 2.44-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 11.89 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were First Quantum Minerals Ltd, which jumped 4.3% and Meg Energy Corp, which rose 3.8%.

* First Majestic Silver Corp fell 4.8%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was Mag Silver Corp , down 4.0%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, Stornoway Diamond Corp and Electrovaya Inc.

* The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 21 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 19.18 million shares. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)