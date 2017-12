TORONTO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose to a record high on Tuesday, led by the heavyweight financials group as bond yields rose, while the energy group also gained ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 17.07 points, or 0.11 percent, to 16,120.58, shortly after the open. Six of the index’s 10 main groups gained. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)