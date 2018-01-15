CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with gold miners and pot producers

(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)

* TSX up 47.11 points, or 0.29 percent, at 16,355.29

* Eight of the TSX’s 10 main groups move higher

TORONTO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose in morning trade on Monday, boosted by a bounce-back in shares of cannabis producers and sharp gains for gold miners as bullion prices hit a four-month high.

* At 10:20 a.m. EST (1520 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 47.11 points, or 0.29 percent, at 16,355.29. Eight of its 10 main sectors were higher, while consumer staples and discretionary groups weighed.

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.0 percent.

* Among the index’s most influential gainers were its biggest gold miners and marijuana producers, with Goldcorp Inc rising 4.5 percent to C$18.70, and Canopy Growth Corp jumping 9.6 percent to C$35.46.

* The price of gold hit a four-month high as the U.S. dollar slumped, while cannabis companies were bouncing back after heavy falls late last week.

* Cannabis companies have broadly jumped in recent months as Canada moves towards legalizing recreational use, but investors booked some profits last week after the U.S. federal government rescinded an order that had eased enforcement of federal law in states where the drug has been made legal.

* Aurora Cannabis rose 7.6 percent to $11.10 and Aphria Inc surged 12.1 percent to C$20.20.

* The energy group climbed 0.3 percent, while financials gained 0.2 percent, with Royal Bank of Canada up 0.5 percent to C$105.68.