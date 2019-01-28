CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.08 percent

NEW YORK, Jan 28 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 12.57 points, or 0.08 percent, to 15,378.62. * Leading the index were Cronos Group Inc, up 16 percent, Iamgold Corp, up 10.1 percent, and Alamos Gold Inc , higher by 6 percent. * Lagging shares were SNC-Lavalin Group Inc, down 27.8 percent after cutting its profit forecast, Gran Tierra Energy Inc, down 4.7 percent, and BRP Inc , lower by 4.5 percent. * On the TSX 113 issues rose and 121 fell as a 0.9-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 11 new highs and 1 new lows, with total volume of 225.8 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Bombardier Inc and Aphria Inc. * The TSX’s energy group fell 0.94 points, or 0.63 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.46 points, or 0.16 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 2.79 percent, or $1.5, to $52.19 a barrel. Brent crude fell 2.58 percent, or $1.6, to $60.05 * The TSX is up 7.4 percent for the year. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)