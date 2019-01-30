CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.14 percent

NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 21.41 points, or 0.14 percent, to 15,484.55. * Leading the index were Precision Drilling Corp, up 13.9 percent after announcing a debt repayment plan, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp, up 12.5 percent, and Ivanhoe Mines Ltd , higher by 8.8 percent. * Lagging shares were Nexgen Energy Ltd, down 6.9 percent, Cameco Corp, down 3.2 percent, and CI Financial Corp, lower by 2.5 percent. * On the TSX 155 issues rose and 76 fell as a 2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 12 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 233.6 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Barrick Gold Corp and B2gold Corp . * The TSX’s energy group rose 1.53 points, or 1.03 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.61 points, or 0.21 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.84 percent, or $0.98, to $54.29 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.67 percent, or $0.41, to $61.73 * The TSX is up 8.1 percent for the year. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)