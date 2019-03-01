CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.43 percent, notches tenth weekly gain

NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 69.24 points, or 0.43 percent, to 16,068.25 to finish off the week up 0.35 percent, its tenth straight weekly gain. * Leading the index were Martinrea International Inc, up 12.6 percent, Parkland Fuel Corp, up 8.8 percent, in the wake of their quarterly results and Gran Tierra Energy Inc, higher by 4.4 percent. * Lagging shares were Kinaxis Inc, down 7.7 percent, First Majestic Silver Corp, down 4.9 percent, and Whitecap Resources Inc, lower by 4.4 percent. * On the TSX 155 issues rose and 76 fell as a 2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 19 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 242.7 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc, Encana Corp and Aurora Cannabis Inc . * The TSX’s energy group rose 1.32 points, or 0.8 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.75 points, or 0.3 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 2.52 percent, or $1.44, to $55.78 a barrel. Brent crude fell 2.07 percent, or $1.37, to $64.94 * The TSX is up 12.2 percent for the year. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)