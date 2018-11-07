CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.50 percent

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 76.72 points, or 0.50 percent, to 15,369.43, its third straight day of gains. * Leading the index were Home Capital Group Inc, up 24 percent after its quarterly results and buyback plan, Maxar Technologies Ltd, up 12.9 percent, and Precision Drilling Corp , higher by 10.6 percent. * Lagging shares were NFI Group Inc, down 13.1 percent, Stars Group Inc, down 9.6 percent, and Iamgold Corp, lower by 8.2 percent. * On the TSX 153 issues rose and 89 fell as a 1.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 5 new highs and 11 new lows, with total volume of 270.9 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Bombardier Inc and Aphria Inc. * The TSX’s energy group rose 0.56 points, or 0.33 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.17 points, or 0.06 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.04 percent, or $0.65, to $61.56 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.24 percent, or $0.18, to $71.96 * The TSX is off 5.2 percent for the year. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)