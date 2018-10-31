CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.89 percent, down more than 6 pct for October

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 132.78 points, or 0.89 percent, to 15,027.28, but still suffered its worst monthly performance since September 2011. * Leading the index were Aphria Inc, up 18.0 percent, Aurora Cannabis Inc, up 12.2 percent, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd , higher by 12 percent. * Lagging shares were Maxar Technologies Ltd, down 44.5 percent, B2Gold Corp, down 5.5 percent, and Dollarama Inc, lower by 5.3 percent. * On the TSX 169 issues rose and 74 fell as a 2.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were no new highs and 14 new lows, with total volume of 309.8 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Aphria Inc and Bombardier Inc. * The TSX’s energy group rose 1.40 points, or 0.85 percent, while the financials sector climbed 1.23 points, or 0.43 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.68 percent, or $1.11, to $65.07 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.59 percent, or $0.45, to $75.46 * The TSX is off 7.3 percent for the year. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)