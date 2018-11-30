CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.02 percent

Nov 30 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 3.78 points, or 0.02 percent, to 15,197.82. * Leading the index were BRP Inc, up 7.1 percent, Ivanhoe Mines Ltd, up 5.6 percent, and ECN Capital Corp, higher by 5.1 percent. * Lagging shares were Trican Well Service Ltd, down 9.0 percent, Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd, down 7.0 percent, and Transcontinental Inc, lower by 6.2 percent. * On the TSX 131 issues rose and 108 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were three new highs and 19 new lows, with total volume of 324.4 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Crescent Point Energy Corp, Bombardier Inc and Stars Group Inc. * The TSX’s energy group fell 1.35 points, or 0.90 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.14 points, or 0.05 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.48 percent, or $0.76, to $50.69 a barrel. Brent crude fell 1.39 percent, or $0.83, to $58.68 * The TSX is off 6.2 percent for the year. (Reporting by April Joyner)