CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.15 percent

NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 22.79 points, or 0.15 percent, to 15,194.04. * Leading the index were Baytex Energy Corp, up 6.8 percent, Cenovus Energy Inc, up 6.1 percent, and Lundin Mining Corp, higher by 5.8 percent. * Lagging shares were Aphria Inc, down 7.1 percent, Dorel Industries Inc, down 6.1 percent, and Precision Drilling Corp, lower by 5.8 percent. * On the TSX 136 issues rose and 104 fell as a 1.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were two new highs and 10 new lows, with total volume of 222.9 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc, Aurora Cannabis Inc and Crescent Point Energy Corp. * The TSX’s energy group rose 2.64 points, or 1.79 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.90 points, or 0.31 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2.25 percent, or $1.13, to $51.42 a barrel. Brent crude rose 1.19 percent, or $0.7, to $59.46 * The TSX is off 6.3 percent for the year. (Reporting by April Joyner)