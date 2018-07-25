CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.19 percent

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 30.63 points, or 0.19 percent, to 16,420.76. * Leading the index were Toromont Industries Ltd, up 14.7 percent, FirstService Corp, up 6.8 percent, and Pretium Resources Inc , higher by 5.5 percent. * Lagging shares were Western Forest Products Inc, down 4.0 percent, Interfor Corp, down 3.5 percent, and CES Energy Solutions Corp, lower by 3.5 percent. * On the TSX 125 issues advanced and 118 declined as a 1.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 8 new highs and 9 new lows, with total volume of 158.4 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Meg Energy Corp and New Gold Inc . * The TSX’s energy group rose 0.78 points, or 0.38 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.07 points, or 0.02 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.3 percent, or $0.89, to $69.42 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.91 percent, or $0.67, to $74.11 * The TSX is up 1.3 percent for the year. (Reporting by Noel Randewich)