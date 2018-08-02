CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.20 percent

Aug 2 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 32.39 points, or 0.20 percent, to 16,409.16. * Leading the index were Gildan Activewear Inc, up 21.6 percent, Norbord Inc, up 9 percent, and Seven Generations Energy Ltd , higher by 8.1 percent. * Lagging shares were Kinross Gold Corp, down 4.1 percent, IGM Financial Inc, down 3.9 percent, and Torex Gold Resources Inc, lower by 3.8 percent. * On the TSX 128 issues advanced and 111 declined as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 6 new highs and 6 new lows, with total volume of 177.5 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Aurora Cannabis Inc and Gildan Activewear Inc. * The TSX’s energy group fell 1.13 points, or 0.55 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.55 points, or -0.18 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.92 percent, or $1.3, to $68.96 a barrel. Brent crude rose 1.37 percent, or $0.99, to $73.38 * The TSX is up 1.2 percent for the year. (Reporting By Sinéad Carew)