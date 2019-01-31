CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.36 percent

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 56.05 points, or 0.36 percent, to 15,540.60. * Leading the index were Eldorado Gold Corp, up 27.5 percent, Aphria Inc, up 13.5 percent, and Ivanhoe Mines Ltd , higher by 9.2 percent. * Lagging shares were Methanex Corp, down 5.3 percent, Seven Generations Energy Ltd, down 4.8 percent, and Nuvista Energy Ltd, lower by 4.8 percent. * On the TSX 150 issues rose and 86 fell as a 1.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 13 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 285.9 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aphria Inc, Aurora Cannabis Inc and Bombardier Inc . * The TSX’s energy group fell 1.60 points, or 1.06 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.22 points, or 0.08 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.39 percent, or $0.21, to $54.02 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.41 percent, or $0.25, to $61.9 * The TSX is up 8.5 percent for the year. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)