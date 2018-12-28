CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.40 percent; caps off best week since Feb

NEW YORK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 56.79 points, or 0.40 percent, to 14,222.00 to cap off a weekly gain of more than 2 percent, the best weekly performance since February. * Leading the index were Maxar Technologies Ltd, up 15.2 percent, Birchcliff Energy Ltd, up 12.9 percent, and Aphria Inc, which rose 12.6 percent after it said a C$2.8 billion ($2.06 billion) all-stock hostile bid by Green Growth Brands Ltd’s “significantly” undervalued the company. * Lagging shares were Barrick Gold Corp, down 5.6 percent, First Majestic Silver Corp, down 3.0 percent, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd, lower by 2.7 percent. * On the TSX 176 issues rose and 59 fell as a 3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 2 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 266.4 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Barrick Gold Corp, Aphria Inc and Aurora Cannabis Inc . * The TSX’s energy group rose 2.02 points, or 1.50 percent, while the financials sector climbed 1.16 points, or 0.43 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.12 percent, or $0.5, to $45.11 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.13 percent, or $0.07, to $52.23. * The TSX is off 12.3 percent for the year. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)