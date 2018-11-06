CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.49 percent

NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 75.01 points, or 0.49 percent, to 15,292.71. * Leading the index were Great Canadian Gaming Corp, up 17.3 percent after its quarterly results, Canopy Growth Corp, up 6.9 percent, and AltaGas Ltd, higher by 6.7 percent. * Lagging shares were Element Fleet Management Corp, down 7.9 percent, Alaris Royalty Corp, down 6.8 percent and Maxar Technologies Ltd, lower by 6.5 percent. * On the TSX 134 issues rose and 107 fell as a 1.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 5 new highs and 1 new lows, with total volume of 236.0 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Canopy Growth Corp and Bombardier Inc . * The TSX’s energy group rose 1.06 points, or 0.63 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.32 points, or 0.11 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.49 percent, or $0.94, to $62.16 a barrel. Brent crude fell 1.5 percent, or $1.1, to $72.07 * The TSX is off 5.7 percent for the year. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)