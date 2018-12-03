CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.51 percent after U.S.-China trade truce

NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 77.16 points, or 0.51 percent, to 15,274.98 in the wake of the trade truce between the United States and China. * Leading the index were Cenovus Energy Inc, up 11.9 percent, First Quantum Minerals Ltd, up 11.4 percent, and Lundin Mining Corp, higher by 11.1 percent. * Lagging shares were Aphria Inc, down 27.7 percent on a joint short-seller report , Gibson Energy Inc, down 7.5 percent, and BRP Inc, lower by 6.0 percent. * On the TSX 149 issues rose and 94 fell as a 1.6-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 2 new highs and 8 new lows, with total volume of 294.1 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aphria Inc, Aurora Cannabis Inc and Bombardier Inc . * The TSX’s energy group rose 5.87 points, or 3.95 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.59 points, or 0.2 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 4.48 percent, or $2.28, to $53.2 a barrel. Brent crude rose 4.25 percent, or $2.52, to $61.99 * The TSX is off 5.8 percent for the year. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)