CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.55 percent

NEW YORK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 84.52 points, or 0.55 percent, to 15,463.14. * Leading the index were SNC-Lavalin Group Inc, up 6.5 percent, Iamgold Corp, up 5.8 percent, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd , higher by 5.2 percent. * Lagging shares were Canopy Growth Corp, down 7 percent, Cascades Inc, down 4.3 percent, and Aurora Cannabis Inc, lower by 3.4 percent. * On the TSX 138 issues rose and 98 fell as a 1.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 8 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 225.7 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Bombardier Inc and Barrick Gold Corp . * The TSX’s energy group rose 1.31 points, or 0.89 percent, while the financials sector climbed 1.55 points, or 0.54 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2.23 percent, or $1.16, to $53.15 a barrel. Brent crude rose 1.99 percent, or $1.19, to $61.12 * The TSX is up 8 percent for the year. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)