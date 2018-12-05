CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.79 percent

NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 119.05 points, or 0.79 percent, to 15,182.64, bouncing from its worst one-day drop since Oct 24. * Leading the index were Cominar REIT, up 5.5 percent, Hudson’s Bay Co, up 5 percent, and Crescent Point Energy Corp, higher by 4.8 percent. * Lagging shares were Aphria Inc, down 16.5 percent, Aurora Cannabis Inc, down 12.8 percent, and Canopy Growth Corp, lower by 10.1 percent. * On the TSX 147 issues rose and 87 fell as a 1.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 4 new highs and 18 new lows, with total volume of 179.7 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aphria Inc, Aurora Cannabis Inc and Bombardier Inc . * The TSX’s energy group rose 3.93 points, or 2.60 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.83 points, or 0.29 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.39 percent, or $0.21, to $53.04 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.55 percent, or $0.34, to $61.74 * The TSX is off 6.3 percent for the year. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)