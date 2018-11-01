CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.82 percent

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 122.87 points, or 0.82 percent, to 15,150.15 for its third straight day of gains. * Leading the index were Hudbay Minerals Inc, up 22.6 percent after announcing a deal to buy the remaining 86 percent stake in Mason Resources. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd, up 16.2 percent and Centerra Gold Inc, higher by 10.9 percent were the other top gainers. * Lagging shares were Encana Corp, down 12.2 percent after reaching a deal to buy Newfield Exploration for $5.5 billion while TransAlta Renewables Inc, down 5.5 percent, and AltaGas Ltd were lower by 4.0 percent. * On the TSX 180 issues rose and 62 fell as a 2.9-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 2 new highs and 5 new lows, with total volume of 288.7 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp, Aurora Cannabis Inc and Aphria Inc . * The TSX’s energy group rose 1.18 points, or 0.71 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.15 points, or -0.05 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 2.76 percent, or $1.8, to $63.51 a barrel. Brent crude fell 3.05 percent, or $2.29, to $72.75 * The TSX is off 6.5 percent for the year. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)