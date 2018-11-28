CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 1.52 percent

NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 227.16 points, or 1.52 percent, to 15,171.25. * Leading the index were Transcontinental Inc, up 10.6 percent, Aphria Inc, up 10.3 percent, and Hudson’s Bay Co, higher by 9.3 percent. * Lagging shares were Crescent Point Energy Corp, down 6.1 percent, Bombardier Inc, down 5.3 percent, and AltaGas Ltd, lower by 5.1 percent. * On the TSX 189 issues rose and 57 fell as a 3.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were six new highs and 21 new lows, with total volume of 244.5 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Bombardier Inc and Crescent Point Energy Corp. * The TSX’s energy group fell 0.47 points, or 0.32 percent, while the financials sector climbed 5.60 points, or 1.95 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 2.27 percent, or $1.16, to $50.39 a barrel. Brent crude fell 2.34 percent, or $1.41, to $58.8 * The TSX is off 6.4 percent for the year. (Reporting by April Joyner)