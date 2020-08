Aug 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened at a five-month high on Thursday propped up by material stocks as gold prices scaled new peaks, while planemaker Bombardier’s shares slumped after it reported a surprise quarterly loss.

* At 09:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 27.39 points, or 0.17%, at 16,529. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)