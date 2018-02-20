FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 3:08 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX see-saws; strong energy offsets mining weakness

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments)

TORONTO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index see-sawed on Tuesday, with strength in the heavyweight energy sector offseting weakness among mining stocks.

At 9:48AM EST (1448 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 6.89 points, or 0.04 percent, to 15,459.53.

* The energy group climbed 0.4 percent, with Crew Energy Inc and Birchcliff Energy both rising 3 percent.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Capital Power Corp, which rose 4.8 percent, while the largest decliner was Uni-Select Inc, down 14.7 percent.

* Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Aurora Cannabis, up 2.1 percent to $10.34; Bombardier B , unchanged at $3.73 and Canopy Growth Co, up 3.8 percent to $27.51.

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6 percent.

* Gold futures fell 1.2 percent to $1,337.2 an ounce.

* Copper prices declined 0.2 percent to $7,104 a tonne.

* The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and three new lows.

* Canadian wholesale trade fell 0.5 percent due to lower sales in the personal and household goods sector, Statistics Canada said. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 0.4 percent increase. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
