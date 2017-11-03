CANADA STOCKS-TSX sees first consecutive decline since Sept

* TSX down 36.93 points, or 0.23 percent, to 15,978.06

* Seven of the TSX’s 10 main groups are down

TORONTO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index pulled away from record highs reached this week, falling for the second day in a row on Friday as bank, industrial and mining stocks helped lead the market’s retreat.

The financials group slipped 0.3 percent, with almost all of Canada’s top banks losing modest ground. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd fell 3.0 percent to C$675.59 after third- quarter profit fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Genworth MI Canada Inc’s 4.9 percent rise to C$42.49 after reporting a better-than-expected third-quarter profit offset some of the decline.

Industrials fell 0.2 percent, with Canadian National Railway’s 0.7 percent slip to C$102.21 the most influential drag on the index. Canadian Pacific Railway also weighed, falling 0.7 percent to C$222.87.

Bombardier Inc climbed 2.7 percent to C$3.03 after several analysts raised their target prices. Shares touched as high as C$3.11, the aircraft maker’s best level since January 2015.

At 10:38 a.m. ET (1438 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 36.93 points, or 0.23 percent, to 15,978.06. It was the index’s first consecutive decline since embarking on a rally eight weeks ago in September.

Of the index’s 10 main groups, seven lost ground.

The materials group, home to precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.2 percent. Teck Resources declined 1.9 percent to C$26.37. Western Forest Products Inc slumped 3.0 percent to C$2.61 after reporting a weaker-than-expected third quarter.

The energy group climbed 0.6 percent as oil prices held steady near two-year highs with a tighter crude market attracting more buyers.

Parkland Fuel Co jumped 5.1 percent to C$26.64 after reporting third-quarter results, while Crew Energy Inc fumbled 3.1 percent to C$4.36, following target price cuts by analysts after the company reported results.

On the domestic data front, the Canadian economy added more jobs than expected in October as wages posted their biggest gain in 18 months. But separate trade data for September was much gloomier, showing the trade deficit remaining at C$3.18 billion ($2.50 billion) as imports and exports dropped for a fourth consecutive month.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by 135 to 106, for a 1.27-to-1 ratio on the downside. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Dan Grebler)