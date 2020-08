Aug 31 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index eased at the open on Monday but was still set for its fifth straight month of gains amid historic global stimulus and optimism around a post-pandemic economic rebound.

* At 9:38 a.m. ET (1338 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 65.11 points, or 0.39%, at 16,640.68. (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)