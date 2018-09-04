CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open flat

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Futures pointed to a flat opening for Canada’s main stock index on Tuesday as trading resumes after Labour Day holiday and a deal with the United States to revamp the NAFTA trade pact remained elusive.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday notified Congress of his intent to sign a bilateral deal with Mexico, after contentious talks with Canada ended without a deal to revamp NAFTA.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.02 percent at 7:20 a.m. ET.

Markit Manufacturing PMI data is due at 9:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 108.67 points, or 0.66 percent, to 16,262.88.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.25 percent at 7:20 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.15 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.14 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canadian landlord Oxford Properties Group lobbed a last-minute A$3.3 billion bid for Australian office owner Investa Office Fund, edging out an earlier offer from U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group.

Britain’s Royal Mail expanded into the Canadian market on Monday with the purchase of parcel delivery firm Dicom Canada for C$360 million, adding to a series of recent bets on markets in Europe and North America.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Canopy Growth Corp: Cowen and Company raises price target to C$74 from C$56

New Gold Inc: Desjardins cuts target price to C$0.75 from C$1.25

COMMODITIES AT 7:25 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,193; fell 0.72 pct

US crude: $71.14; rose 1.92 pct

Brent crude: $79.30; rose 1.47 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Aug: Prior 54.5

1000 Construction spending MM for Jul: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior -1.1 pct

1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Aug: Expected 57.7; Prior 58.1

1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Aug: Expected 70.2; Prior 73.2

1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Aug: Prior 56.5

1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Aug: Prior 60.2

1530 Domestic car sales for Aug: Prior 3.93 mln

1530 Total vehicle sales for Aug: Expected 16.80 mln; Prior 16.77 mln

1530 Domestic truck sales for Aug: Prior 9.14 mln

1530 All car sales for Aug: Prior 5.32 mln

1530 All truck sales for Aug: Prior 11.45 mln

