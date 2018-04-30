FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2018 / 11:35 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher after Friday's rare shutdown

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    April 30 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher
opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday after the
world's sixth largest exchange was forced to halt trading on
Friday due to an outage.
    June futures on the S&P TSX index         were up 0.27
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
    The operator of Canada's stock exchange said over the
weekend that it had fixed the error that halted the market for
several hours on Friday afternoon.             
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite Index, the
main Canadian index, was up 0.2 percent at 15,688.93 before the
issues began on Friday.             
    Canada's producer prices data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET
    Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures         were up
0.4 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures       
were up 0.27 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures        were
up 0.4 percent.     
    
 (Morning News Call newsletter here
 ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)
    
    TOP STORIES          
    Air Canada        , the country's largest carrier, reported
a bigger quarterly loss as higher fuel costs offset a rise in
traffic.             
    A rare outage at Canada's major stock exchanges could dent
the credibility of operator TMX Group Ltd        and encourage
investors to explore alternative trading channels, fund managers
and traders told Reuters.             
    
    ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS         
    Imperial Oil Ltd         : Barclays raises target price to
C$40 from C$38
    TMX Group Ltd       : CIBC raises target price to C$88 from
C$87
    
    COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET           
    Gold futures       : $1314.9; -0.64 percent       
    US crude       : $67.28; -1.2 percent      
    Brent crude        : $73.76; -1.18 percent      
    LME 3-month copper        : $6827; +0.44 percent        
    
    U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
    0830 Personal consumption real mm for Mar: Prior 0.0 pct
    0830 Personal income mm for Mar: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.4
pct
    0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for Mar: Expected 0.4 pct;
Prior 0.2 pct
    0830 Core PCE price index mm for Mar: Expected 0.2 pct;
Prior 0.2 pct
    0830 Core PCE price index yy for Mar: Expected 1.9 pct;
Prior 1.6 pct
    0830 PCE price index mm for Mar: Prior 0.2 pct
    0830 PCE price index yy for Mar: Prior 1.8 pct
    0900 Dallas fed PCE for Mar: Prior 1.7 pct
    0945 Chicago PMI for Apr: Expected 57.9; Prior 57.4
    1000 Pending Homes Index for Mar: Prior 107.5
    1000 Pending sales change mm for Mar: Expected 0.9 pct;
Prior 3.1 pct
    1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Apr: Prior
21.4
    
    FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
    TSX market report      
    Canadian dollar and bonds report             
    Reuters global stocks poll for Canada              
          
    Canadian markets directory         
 ($1 = C$1.29)

 (Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)
