CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher after Friday's rare shutdown

April 30 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday after the world's sixth largest exchange was forced to halt trading on Friday due to an outage. June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.27 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. The operator of Canada's stock exchange said over the weekend that it had fixed the error that halted the market for several hours on Friday afternoon. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite Index, the main Canadian index, was up 0.2 percent at 15,688.93 before the issues began on Friday. Canada's producer prices data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.4 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.27 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.4 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here) TOP STORIES Air Canada , the country's largest carrier, reported a bigger quarterly loss as higher fuel costs offset a rise in traffic. A rare outage at Canada's major stock exchanges could dent the credibility of operator TMX Group Ltd and encourage investors to explore alternative trading channels, fund managers and traders told Reuters. ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS Imperial Oil Ltd : Barclays raises target price to C$40 from C$38 TMX Group Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$88 from C$87 COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET Gold futures : $1314.9; -0.64 percent US crude : $67.28; -1.2 percent Brent crude : $73.76; -1.18 percent LME 3-month copper : $6827; +0.44 percent U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY 0830 Personal consumption real mm for Mar: Prior 0.0 pct 0830 Personal income mm for Mar: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.4 pct 0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for Mar: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.2 pct 0830 Core PCE price index mm for Mar: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.2 pct 0830 Core PCE price index yy for Mar: Expected 1.9 pct; Prior 1.6 pct 0830 PCE price index mm for Mar: Prior 0.2 pct 0830 PCE price index yy for Mar: Prior 1.8 pct 0900 Dallas fed PCE for Mar: Prior 1.7 pct 0945 Chicago PMI for Apr: Expected 57.9; Prior 57.4 1000 Pending Homes Index for Mar: Prior 107.5 1000 Pending sales change mm for Mar: Expected 0.9 pct; Prior 3.1 pct 1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Apr: Prior 21.4 FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES: TSX market report Canadian dollar and bonds report Reuters global stocks poll for Canada Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.29) (Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)