CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher after three days of losses

May 25 (Reuters) - Stock futures on Friday pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index that has recorded three consecutive days of losses, mainly due to drop in oil prices hurting energy shares. However, gold prices steadied after breaking above $1,300 an ounce in the previous session. June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.08 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. Data on Canada's budget balance for March is due today. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX fell 20.18 points, or 0.13 percent, to 16,113.62, registering a third straight day of losses. Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.11 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.24 percent. ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS Hydro One Ltd (H). Credit Suisse raises rating to "outperform" from "neutral". COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET Gold futures : $1305.4; rose 0.08 percent US crude : $69.08; fell 2.31 percent Brent crude : $76.66; fell 2.7 percent LME 3-month copper : $6911.5; rose 0.46 percent U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY 0830 Durable goods for Apr: Expected -1.4 pct; Prior 2.6 pct 0830 Durables ex-transport for Apr: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior 0.1 pct 0830 Durables ex-defense MM for Apr: Expected -1.0 pct; Prior 2.8 pct 0830 Nondefense cap ex-air for Apr: Expected 0.7 pct; Prior -0.4 pct 1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for May: Expected 98.8 ; Prior 98.8 1000 U Mich Conditions Final for May: Prior 113.3 1000 U Mich Expectations Final for May: Prior 89.5 1000 U mich 1 year inflation final for May: Prior 2.8 pct 1000 U mich 5-year inflation final for May: Prior 2.5 pct 1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 148.7 1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 4.3 pct FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES: TSX market report Canadian dollar and bonds report Reuters global stocks poll for Canada Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.29) (Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)