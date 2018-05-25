FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2018 / 11:32 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher after three days of losses

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    May 25 (Reuters) - Stock futures on Friday pointed to a
higher opening for Canada's main stock index that has recorded
three consecutive days of losses, mainly due to drop in oil
prices hurting energy shares. 
   However, gold prices steadied after breaking above $1,300 an
ounce in the previous session.        
   June futures on the S&P/TSX index         were up 0.08
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
    Data on Canada's budget balance for March is due today. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX fell 20.18 points, or
0.13 percent, to 16,113.62, registering a third straight day of
losses.             
    Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures         were up
0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
       were up 0.11 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures       
were up 0.24 percent.     
    
     
    ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS         
    Hydro One Ltd (H). Credit Suisse raises rating to
"outperform" from "neutral".
    
    COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET           
    Gold futures       : $1305.4; rose 0.08 percent       
    US crude       : $69.08; fell 2.31 percent      
    Brent crude        : $76.66; fell 2.7 percent      
    LME 3-month copper        : $6911.5; rose 0.46 percent
       
    
    U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
    0830 Durable goods for Apr: Expected -1.4 pct; Prior 2.6 pct
    0830 Durables ex-transport for Apr: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior
0.1 pct
    0830 Durables ex-defense MM for Apr: Expected -1.0 pct;
Prior 2.8 pct
    0830 Nondefense cap ex-air for Apr: Expected 0.7 pct; Prior
-0.4 pct 
    1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for May: Expected 98.8 ; Prior
98.8 
    1000 U Mich Conditions Final for May: Prior 113.3
    1000 U Mich Expectations Final for May: Prior 89.5
    1000 U mich 1 year inflation final for May: Prior 2.8 pct
    1000 U mich 5-year inflation final for May: Prior 2.5 pct
    1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 148.7
    1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 4.3 pct
    
    FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
    TSX market report      
    Canadian dollar and bonds report             
    Reuters global stocks poll for Canada              
          
    Canadian markets directory         
 ($1 = C$1.29)

 (Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur)
