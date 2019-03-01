CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher as oil prices rise

March 1 (Reuters) - Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Friday following a rise in oil prices.

OPEC’s oil supply fell to a four-year low, as Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies over-delivered on the group’s supply pact while Venezuelan output registered a further involuntary drop.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.37 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada’s GDP data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX ended 75.29 points, or 0.47 percent, lower to 15,999.01 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.7 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.64 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.77 percent.

TOP STORIES

Auto parts supplier Martinrea International reported record fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday that were in line with analyst expectations and announced “significant” new contracts dominated by demand for lightweight structures.

Canada is likely to announce that an extradition hearing against a Huawei Technologies Co Ltd executive can proceed, legal experts said, worsening already icy relations with Beijing.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Air Canada: RBC raises target price to C$43 from C$36

Cardinal Energy: National Bank of Canada cuts to sector perform from outperform

TFI International Inc: Desjardins raises target price to C$55 from C$53

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,310.1; -0.46 pct

US crude: $57.35; +0.23 pct

Brent crude: $66.34; +0.05 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Personal income mm for Jan: Expected 0.3 pct

0830 Personal consumption real mm for Dec: Prior 0.3 pct

0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for Dec: Expected -0.2 pct; Prior 0.4 pct

0830 Core PCE price index mm for Dec: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

0830 Core PCE price index yy for Dec: Expected 1.9 pct; Prior 1.9 pct

0830 PCE price index mm for Dec: Prior 0.1 pct

0830 PCE price index yy for Dec: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 1.8 pct

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Feb: Prior 53.7

1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Feb: Expected 55.5; Prior 56.6

1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Feb: Expected 51.5; Prior 49.6

1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Feb: Prior 55.5

1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Feb: Prior 58.2

1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for Feb: Expected 95.7; Prior 95.5

1000 U Mich Conditions Final for Feb: Prior 110.0

1000 U Mich Expectations Final for Feb: Prior 86.2

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation final for Feb: Prior 2.5 pct

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation final for Feb: Prior 2.3 pct

1530 Domestic car sales for Feb: Prior 4.01 mln

1530 Total vehicle sales for Feb: Expected 16.80 mln; Prior 16.70 mln

