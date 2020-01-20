CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open lower after hitting record levels

Jan 20(Reuters) - Canadian stock futures were lower on Monday, a day after the country’s main index hit another all-time high on the back of gains in global equities.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 0.40 percent at 17,484.77 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.02% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.1% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.05%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Aphria Inc: Jefferies cuts target price to C$10.30 from C$11

Genworth MI Canada Inc: RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform

IAMGOLD Corp: National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$6 from C$7.25

Sprott Inc: RBC raises target price to C$3.50 from C$3

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,559.5; -0.05%

US crude: $58.86; +0.60%

Brent crude: $65.33; +0.74%

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.31) (Reporting by Priyanka Das in Bengaluru)