CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open lower after hitting record levels

Jan 20(Reuters) - Canadian stock futures were lower on Monday, a day after the country’s main index hit another all-time high on the back of gains in global equities.
March futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 0.40 percent at 17,484.77 on Friday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.02% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.1% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.05%.
Aphria Inc: Jefferies cuts target price to C$10.30 from C$11
Genworth MI Canada Inc: RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform
IAMGOLD Corp: National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$6 from C$7.25
Sprott Inc: RBC raises target price to C$3.50 from C$3
COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,559.5; -0.05%
US crude: $58.86; +0.60%
Brent crude: $65.33; +0.74%
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.31) (Reporting by Priyanka Das in Bengaluru)