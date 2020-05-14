CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides after dismal factory data

May 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index slid on Thursday after data showed domestic factory sales slumped in March and as the World Health Organization warned the coronavirus may never go away.

* The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 could become endemic like HIV, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, raising fears of a longer-than-expected economic recovery.

* Adding to the downbeat mood, data showed Canadian manufacturing sales in March plunged 9.2%, the biggest drop in over 11 years, as the coronavirus pandemic forced the shutdown of many businesses.

* At 9:42 a.m. ET (13:42 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 219.65 points, or 1.51%, at 14,283.56.

* Material stocks, up 1.3%, was the only sector on the main index trading higher, lifted by higher gold prices.

* Healthcare stocks led losses with a 4.5% drop, followed by the energy sector, which tumbled 3.4%.

* The energy services company Shawcor Ltd fell 15.7%, the most on the TSX, after the company reported first quarter results.

* The second biggest decliner was Hexo Corp, down 9.4%, after the cannabis company received a notification from NYSE saying the company is no longer in compliance with price listing standards.

* On the TSX, 35 issues were higher, while 194 issues declined for a 5.54-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 37.17 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was power producer Northland Power Inc, which jumped 6.1%, after the company reported quarterly results.

* Its gains were followed by Torex Gold Resources Inc , which rose 3%, after the company said it will resume full production at its El Limón Guajes mining complex by end of this month.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp, Enbridge Inc and Trevali Mining Corp.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week high and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were four new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 56.20 million shares. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)