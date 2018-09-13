CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips after Dollarama reports dismal quarterly results

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index dipped on Thursday after shares of Canadian discount store chain Dollarama plunged after posting disappointing quarterly results and weighed on the consumer discretionary sector.

* Dollarama’s 15 percent drop was the biggest drag on the TSX and pushed the consumer discretionary index down 1.5 percent.

* Also weighing on the index was the energy sector’s 0.7 percent drop as U.S. crude prices slipped 1.5 percent a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.9 percent.

* However, six of the index’s 11 major sectors were trading higher, led by the material sector’s 0.5 percent gain.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Methanex Corp, which jumped 6.1 percent, followed by New Gold Inc, which rose 4.0 percent.

* At 9:51 a.m. ET (13:51 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 9.28 points, or 0.06 percent, at 16,039.74.

* Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Wednesday officials needed to do more work before she could hold fresh talks with the United States on renewing North America Free Trade Agreement as time runs out to reach a deal.

* On the TSX, 123 issues were higher, while 111 issues declined for a 1.11-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 24.98 million shares traded.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis, Royal Nickel and Aphria Inc .

* Among the biggest decliners was Empire Co, down 4.8 percent after posting its quarterly results.

* The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and three new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 12 new 52-week highs and 9 new lows, with total volume of 43.62 million shares. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)