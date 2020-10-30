CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as energy stocks weigh, virus cases surge

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday, pressured by losses in the energy sector, while a record daily rise in global coronavirus cases further dented investor sentiment.

* The energy sector dropped 0.5% as U.S. crude prices were down 0.6% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.1%.

* Adding to the downbeat mood, the nation’s producer prices edged down 0.1% in September from August on energy and petroleum products, Statistics Canada said.

* At 9:43 a.m. ET (13:43 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 75.48 points, or 0.48%, at 15,595.22.

* Canadian economy grew by 1.2% in August, its fourth consecutive gain and slightly stronger than analyst estimates, Statistics Canada data showed, though growth was expected to slow in September.

* The financials sector slipped 0.6%. The industrials sector fell 0.6%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, rose 0.6%, with gold futures gaining 1.1% to $1,886.2 an ounce.

* On the TSX, 62 issues were higher, while 155 declined for a 2.50-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 12.47 million shares traded.

* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc fell 9.8%, the biggest drop on the TSX, after the construction company reported a third-quarter loss, followed by Trillium Therapeutics Inc , down 4.6%.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Aecon Group Inc, which jumped 4.9% after the construction firm posted strong third-quarter results, and Gildan Activewear Inc , which rose 4.8% after multiple brokerages turned bullish on the apparel maker.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Hexo Corp , Suncor Energy Inc and Yamana Gold Inc .

* The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were one new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volume of 23.78 million shares. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)