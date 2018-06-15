CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as materials and energy groups weigh

June 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index slipped lower on Friday, as the materials sector was hurt by a dip in gold prices and the energy group tracked lower oil prices.

* At 9:53 a.m. ET (1353 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 39.17 points, or 0.24 percent, at 16,289.79.

* Gold prices fell on profit-taking after the dollar hit a seven-month peak and the metal failed to find support despite fresh trade skirmishes between the United States and China.

* Seven of the index’s 11 major sectors were lower, weighed by the materials sector which lost 1.4 percent.

* The energy sector dropped 1.1 percent as oil prices fell ahead of an OPEC meeting in Vienna next week as two of the world’s biggest producers, Saudi Arabia and Russia, indicated they were prepared to increase output.

* U.S. crude prices were down 1.5 percent a barrel, while Brent crude lost 1.8 percent.

* Also weighing on the sentiment was economic data that showed Canadian manufacturing sales unexpectedly fell 1.3 percent in April from March.

* Other data showed foreign investment in Canadian securities hit a five-month high in April.

* On the TSX, 96 issues were higher, while 145 issues declined for a 1.51-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 108.30 million shares traded.

* Among stocks, Canada Goose Holdings, which jumped 24.4 percent, was the largest percentage gainer on the TSX. The Luxury apparel maker reported a surprise quarterly profit on Friday.

* Teck Resources fell 5.2 percent, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was MEG Energy Corp , down 4.3 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc, Toronto-Dominion Bank and Manulife Financial Corp.

* The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and two new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 28 new 52-week highs and 10 new lows, with total volume of 122.95 million shares. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru)