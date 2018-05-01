CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as materials shares weigh

May 1 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index edged lower on Tuesday, as a fall in gold prices weighed on the materials sector.

* At 9:37 AM ET (1337 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 42.29 points, or 0.27 percent, to 15,565.59.

* The materials group was down 0.7 percent, led by losses in shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd and Agnico Eagle Mines.

* Spot gold was down 0.6 percent at $1,307.45 an ounce as the dollar strengthened ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting that is being watched for clues on the future pace of interest rate hikes.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and one new low. Across all Canadian issues, there were six new 52-week lows and just one new high.

* Two of the Canada’s 10 main index sectors were in the negative territory.

* U.S. President Donald Trump has postponed the imposition of steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada, the European Union and Mexico until June 1, and has reached agreements for permanent exemptions for Argentina, Australia and Brazil.

* Among stocks, the largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Colliers International Group, which rose 5 percent, after the company reported first-quarter results that topped analysts’ estimates.

* Oil and gas producer Encana Corp beat analysts’ estimates with a 50 percent rise in adjusted profit for the first-quarter, sending its shares up 4 percent.

* Shopify Inc was the biggest percentage loser, with a 9.4 percent drop, despite posting a surprise quarterly profit and lifting its full year outlook

* Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Aurora Cannabis, Neovasc Inc and Baytex Energy Co.

* Volume on the TSX index was 9.33 million shares. Total volume on Tuesday was 16.22 million shares.

* Economic data showed that Canadian economic growth increased 0.4 percent in February, a sign that first-quarter growth could be stronger than the Bank of Canada is predicting. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)