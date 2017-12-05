CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as miners, banks weigh

* TSX down 40.69 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,928.34

* Six of the TSX’s 10 main groups move higher

TORONTO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index edged lower on Tuesday, as mining stocks weighed with lower commodity prices and banks pulled back at the end of their earnings season while consumer, technology and telecom shares ticked up.

* At 10:01 a.m. ET (1501 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 40.69 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,928.34. Six of its 10 main groups were higher while decliners were outnumbering advancers by more than 2-to-1.

* Licensed marijuana producer Aphria Inc surged 19.5 percent to C$13.88 after saying it had reached a deal to supply medical cannabis to Loblaw Cos Ltd’s pharmacy chain Shoppers Drug Mart.

* Bombardier Inc rose 1 percent to C$3.17 after two sources said Aeromexico has held preliminary talks to take some of its CSeries jets orders from Delta Air Lines Inc, which owns a stake in the Mexican carrier, to avoid possible U.S. trade duties levied on the planes.

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5 percent as miners of copper, nickel, zinc and other base metals were hit hard by falling commodity prices.

* First Quantum Mineral Ltd fell 3.9 percent to C$14.64 and Lundin Mining Corp lost 2.6 percent to C$6.875 as copper prices declined 3.5 percent to $6,588 a tonne, the lowest level in nearly two months.

* The heavyweight energy group was little changed, while Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd fell 1.1 percent to C$16.87 after saying late on Monday that the start-up of its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion could be delayed past September 2020.

* The financials group slipped 0.3 percent as bank earnings season wrapped up, with Bank of Montreal slipping 0.7 percent to C$98.88 despite reporting adjusted profit that beat analysts’ estimates and Bank of Nova Scotia down 0.9 percent to C$80.91 after its bid for a majority stake in BBVA Chile was formally accepted. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)