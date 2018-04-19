FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2018 / 9:22 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX snaps win streak amid broad-based declines

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (New throughout, updates prices)
    TORONTO, April 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell
on Thursday, pulling back from a four-week high reached the day
before, as shares of consumer cyclical and materials companies
led broad-based declines.    
    
    * The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
          fell 75.55 points, or 0.49 percent, to 15,454.42. It
was the first time in six days that the index ended lower.
    * The consumer discretionary group declined 0.7 percent.
    * Auto parts producer Magna International Inc        , which
said it had added a manufacturing unit in San Luis Potosí,
Mexico, was down 2.1 percent at C$74.03. It fell despite signs
of progress in talks to revamp the North American Free Trade
Agreement.
    *  Canadian, Mexican and U.S. ministers seeking to update
NAFTA have made good progress on the vital question of auto
content, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said as
pressure to wrap up a deal intensified.             
    * The materials group, which includes precious and base
metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5 percent, as
some base metal prices retreated after soaring on fears over the
impact of U.S. sanctions on Russian companies.
    * Copper prices         declined 0.5 percent to $6,984.15 a
tonne.                
    * Financials, which account for more than one-third of the
weight of the TSX, were down 0.3 percent.
    * Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended lower, with
energy the lone gainer. It rose 0.2 percent.
    * U.S. crude oil futures       , which had reached highs not
seen since 2014, settled 0.3 percent lower at $68.29 a barrel.
    * The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Canada Goose
Holdings Inc          , which rose 5.0 percent, while the
largest decliner was Torex Gold Resources Inc         , down 4.2
percent.
    * Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were
Cenovus Energy         , down 2.0 percent to C$12.70, Crescent
Point Energy Corp         , up 2.3 percent to C$10.73 and Baytex
Energy Co         , up 1.7 percent at C$4.79.    
    * The TSX posted 14 new 52-week highs and three new lows.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
