CANADA STOCKS-TSX snaps win streak amid broad-based declines

(New throughout, updates prices) TORONTO, April 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, pulling back from a four-week high reached the day before, as shares of consumer cyclical and materials companies led broad-based declines. * The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 75.55 points, or 0.49 percent, to 15,454.42. It was the first time in six days that the index ended lower. * The consumer discretionary group declined 0.7 percent. * Auto parts producer Magna International Inc , which said it had added a manufacturing unit in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, was down 2.1 percent at C$74.03. It fell despite signs of progress in talks to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement. * Canadian, Mexican and U.S. ministers seeking to update NAFTA have made good progress on the vital question of auto content, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said as pressure to wrap up a deal intensified. * The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5 percent, as some base metal prices retreated after soaring on fears over the impact of U.S. sanctions on Russian companies. * Copper prices declined 0.5 percent to $6,984.15 a tonne. * Financials, which account for more than one-third of the weight of the TSX, were down 0.3 percent. * Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended lower, with energy the lone gainer. It rose 0.2 percent. * U.S. crude oil futures , which had reached highs not seen since 2014, settled 0.3 percent lower at $68.29 a barrel. * The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Canada Goose Holdings Inc , which rose 5.0 percent, while the largest decliner was Torex Gold Resources Inc , down 4.2 percent. * Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Cenovus Energy , down 2.0 percent to C$12.70, Crescent Point Energy Corp , up 2.3 percent to C$10.73 and Baytex Energy Co , up 1.7 percent at C$4.79. * The TSX posted 14 new 52-week highs and three new lows. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Peter Cooney)