CANADA STOCKS-TSX steady at 9-month high as tech, mining gains offset by energy losses

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index traded flat on Thursday, hovering around nine-month highs as declines in energy stocks were offset by gains in major technology and mining players, while a U.S. market holiday kept trading volumes low.

* At 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.75 points, or 0.02%, at 17,315.82.

* The energy sector dropped 0.2%, tracking declines in crude prices as signs of growing supplies helped to halt a rally driven by optimism over COVID-19 vaccines.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5% as gold and base metal prices rose against a weaker dollar.

* The information technology sector, the second largest sector in the benchmark after financials, rose 0.2%.

* On the TSX, 95 issues were higher, while 109 issues declined for a 1.15-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 10.31 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was BRP Inc , which jumped 4.5% after a series of price-target hikes on strong third-quarter results.

* Equitable Group fell 2.2%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Inter Pipeline, down 1.8%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy, Score Media and Gaming and Nevada Copper.

* The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 35 new 52-week highs and no new lows, with total volume of 24.95 million shares. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams and Paul Simao)