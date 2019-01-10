CANADA STOCKS-TSX steps back from four-week high

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index retreated from a four-week high on Thursday after a four-day rally, with energy shares leading declines amid lower oil prices.

* At 9:35 a.m. ET (14:35 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 89.51 points, or 0.6 percent, at 14,715.22.

* Mixed signals from U.S.-China trade talks and caution at the Federal Reserve also paused world stocks’ climb.

* All of the index’s 11 major sectors were in the red, led by the energy sector’s 1.1 percent drop.

* U.S. crude prices were down 1.2 percent a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.9 percent.

* The financials sector slipped 0.6 percent. The industrials sector fell 0.6 percent.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.8 percent.

* On the TSX, 39 issues were higher, while 192 issues declined for a 4.92-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 8.96 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Superior Plus Corp, which jumped 2.4 percent after broker CIBC raised rating on the specialty chemicals firm’s shares to “outperform” from “neutral”

* Second-biggest gainer was AltaGas Ltd, which rose 2 percent after the utilities company announced a monthly dividend for its common shares.

* New Gold Inc fell 4.4 percent, the most on the TSX, after the miner announced the departure of one of its board members. The second biggest decliner was Precision Drilling Corp , down 3.7 percent after multiple brokerages trimmed their price target on the oilfield services company’s stock.

* Among the most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc and Aphria Inc.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were three new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 15.3 million shares. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru)