CANADA STOCKS-TSX to open higher as oil prices rise

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Friday, as oil prices gained on supply concerns ahead of a November deadline for U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.17 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 47.31 points, or 0.29 percent, to 16,001.71 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.14 percent at 7:05 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.15 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.32 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday he wanted a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible, but did not answer directly when asked if he agreed with Washington that the end of September was the final deadline for talks.

Australian office owner Investa Office Fund said on Friday it would postpone a shareholder meeting regarding a takeover offer from private equity firm Blackstone after receiving a rival bid.

Canada’s Lundin Mining Corp is on the hunt for copper mines and projects and willing to spend up to $3 billion on mergers and acquisitions, its incoming chief executive officer said in an interview on Thursday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Altagas Ltd: Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$24 from C$26

Dollarama Inc: Barclays cuts target price to C$44 from C$53

Transat AT Inc: National Bank of Canada cuts to sector perform from outperform

COMMODITIES AT 7:10 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,206.7; +0.32 pct

US crude: $68.94; +0.51 pct

Brent crude: $78.39; +0.27 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Import prices mm for Aug: Expected -0.2 pct; Prior 0.0 pct

0830 Export prices mm for Aug: Expected 0.0 pct; Prior -0.5 pct

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Aug: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior 0.6 pct

0830 Retail sales mm for Aug: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.5 pct

0830 Retail ex gas/autos for Aug: Prior 0.6 pct

0830 Retail control for Aug: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.5 pct

0915 Industrial production mm for Aug: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

0915 Capacity utilization SA for Aug: Expected 78.2 pct; Prior 78.1 pct

0915 Manufacturing output mm for Aug: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

1000 Business inventories mm for Jul: Expected 0.6 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

1000 Retail inventories ex-auto rev for Jul: Prior 0.1 pct

1000 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for Sep: Expected 96.6; Prior 96.2

1000 U Mich Conditions Preliminary for Sep: Prior 110.3

1000 U Mich Expectations Preliminary for Sep: Prior 87.1

1000 (approx.) U Mich 1 year inflation preliminary for Sep: Prior 3.0 pct

1000 (approx.) U Mich 5-year inflation preliminary for Sep: Prior 2.6 pct

1030 (approx.) ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 148.2

1030 (approx.) ECRI weekly annualized: Prior -0.2 pct

