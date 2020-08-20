CANADA STOCKS-TSX tracks fall in energy stocks

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Thursday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices fell on concerns of a slowdown in a fuel demand recovery.

* Demand concerns were driven by a resurgence in coronavirus cases and cautious views from OPEC+ producers and the U.S. Federal Reserve regarding an economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

* The energy sector dropped 1.8% as U.S. crude prices were down 2.3% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 2.3%.

* Canadian home prices rose in July, led by the Quebec City and Ottawa-Gatineau markets, though it was the smallest July advance in 15 years, data showed on Thursday.

* The financials sector slipped 0.6%, while the industrials sector fell 0.5%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.3% as gold futures fell 1.9% to $1,922.3 an ounce.

* At 9:38 a.m. ET (1338 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 57.93 points, or 0.35%, at 16,519.45.

* On the TSX, 58 issues were higher, while 152 issues declined for a 2.62-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 20.54 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were sports products maker BRP Inc, which jumped 2.6%, and Ero Copper Corp, up 2.1%.

* Oil and gas producer Whitecap Resources Inc fell 3.6%, the most on the TSX.

* The second biggest decliner was Seven Generations Energy Ltd, down 3.5%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp, Sun Life Financial Inc and Trevali Mining Corp.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 3 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 35.52 million shares. (Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)