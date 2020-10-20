CANADA STOCKS-TSX tracks Wall Street higher on U.S. stimulus hopes

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday, in line with Wall Street gains, as optimism around Washington lawmakers agreeing on a U.S. stimulus deal before the presidential election offset weakness in energy shares due to lower crude prices.

* At 9:37 a.m. ET (1337 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 25.44 points, or 0.16%, at 16,299.51.

* The energy sector dropped 0.2% as U.S. crude prices were down 1% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.8%.

* The biggest percentage gainer on the TSX was lumber provider Interfor Corporation, jumping 5.5% after TD Securities raised its stock rating, followed by Ero Copper Corp , which rose 4.9%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8% despite gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,899 an ounce.

* On the TSX, 141 issues were higher, while 76 issues declined for a 1.86-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 10.34 million shares exchanging hands.

* Weed stocks Aurora Cannabis Inc and Canopy Growth Co were the biggest decliners, falling 5.8% and 4.0%, respectively.

* The most heavily traded stocks by volume were Royal Bank of Canada, Valeura Energy Inc and New Millennium Iron Corp.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* There were six new 52-week highs and two new lows across all Canadian issues, with total volume of 19.32 million shares. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)