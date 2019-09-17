CANADA STOCKS-TSX trades higher as materials more than offset energy losses

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index gave up early losses to trade higher on Tuesday after a rise in the materials sector more than offset a slide in energy shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index opened modestly lower after energy shares, hurt by a slide in oil prices, retreated from their biggest jump in nearly 11 years.

* At 10:03 a.m. ET (1403 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 25.62 points, or 0.15%, at 16,776.93.

* The energy sector tumbled 2.5%, a day after surging 9%, as crude prices tumbled after sources told Reuters that Saudi Arabia’s oil output will return faster than first thought following the weekend attacks on production facilities.

* Eight of the index’s 11 major sectors were higher, led by the materials sector, which added nearly 2% as gold prices rose.

* On the TSX, 128 issues were higher, while 100 issues declined for a 1.28-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 15.00 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Restaurant Brands, which rose 2.1%. Dream Industrial REIT , up 1.9%, was the second-biggest gainer.

* Ensign Energy Services fell 3.7%, the most on the TSX, followed by Teck Resources, which dropped 3.2%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Baytex Energy Co and Encana Corp.

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were seven new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 23.83 million shares. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)